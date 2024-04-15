Kona Ice handing out free shaved ice for tax day in Klamath Falls

OREGON – Kona Ice trucks will be placed in multiple Oregon cities for tax day on Monday.

In Klamath Falls, anyone who stops by the truck located at Grocery Outlet on 6th Street, can get a free shaved ice. Kona Ice will be handing out the free treats from 10 a.m. until noon.

Other locations in Oregon also include at Mountain View Church in Aumsville, Al’s Garden and Home in Sherwood, and at Costco in Eugene.

In addition to a free shaved ice, community members who stop by can enjoy some tropical tunes.

