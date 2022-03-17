Rogue Valley Mentoring burglarized 3 times this year

Medford, ORE — A local non-profit has been dealing with a series of break-ins and it’s losing thousands of dollars.

“They avoided the alarm system,” said Jenna Sather-Hubbard, the operations manager for Rogue Valley Mentoring. “By actually removing boards from the sidewall of our garage to avoid setting it off.”

In the past 4 months, Rogue Valley Mentoring says it’s been burglarized 3 times.

Locks and windows have been broken off doors and even their garage wall has been removed.

This has caused thousands of dollars of items to be stolen ranging from tools, propane tanks, bikes, and even personal items like a laptop bag.

They even partnered with the city of Medford to help pay for a new security system but it still hasn’t stopped the break-ins.

“Our biggest partners has been the city of Medford and MPD,” said Laura Pinney, the executive director of Rogue Valley Mentoring. “Both of them have come together” in many different ways to support our organization. and by doing so, supporting the youth of our valley.”

If you want to support Rogue Valley Mentoring, they are accepting donations to help replace their stolen and damaged items.

Visit rvmentoring.org for more information.