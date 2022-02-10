Social media reacts to Jason Brown's free skate performance

February 9, 2022

Jason Brown - Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

American figure skater Jason Brown made a triumphant return to the Olympics stage, finishing sixth in men’s singles with a spirited performance in the free skate.

Despite not having a quad in his program, Brown’s skate was clean and elicited plenty of support on social media.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/AshWagner2010/status/1491634489222651910

View social media post: https://twitter.com/ScottHamilton84/status/1491635111036653569

View social media post: https://twitter.com/kathyjohnsongym/status/1491634732978872320

View social media post: https://twitter.com/JMunozActor/status/1491633880721469441

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1491635150580600833

