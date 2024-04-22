Sen. Wyden delays Southern Oregon town halls

OREGON – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is delaying a series of town halls he was scheduled to hold in Southern Oregon this week.

According to Wyden’s office, the senator is stuck in Washington D.C. and will be unable to attend the original town hall dates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Senator Wyden was planning to visit Josephine, Curry, Coos, and Douglas Counties. He was looking forward to speaking on different topics, including Earth Day.

Wyden will reschedule the town halls at a later time.

