Team Canada's Claude Julien returns from broken ribs

Of course the ‘hockey guy’ is coming back from broken ribs, even if those ribs belong to a 61-year-old coach.

Claude Julien is rejoining Team Canada just over a week after fracturing ribs during a fall at a team-building exercise in Switzerland.

Jeremy Colliton was behind the bench for Thursday’s tournament-opening game versus Germany, but Julien will be back for the team’s huge second group game against the United States on Saturday.

Julien, 61, played in the NHL for the Quebec Nordiques and has coached in the league for Montreal, Boston, and New Jersey. He led all three teams to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and guided the Bruins to the 2010-11 Stanley Cup.

Colliton was the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks for parts of four seasons from 2018 to 2021.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada/status/1491752237047050244