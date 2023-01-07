WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Kindness Effect had a food give away this Friday.

They gave out a variety of gift boxes from Harry and David and beef cuts from Rusted Gate Farm.

The giveaway was at 2 locations.

One in white city and the other in butte falls.

The president of The Kindness Effect said these small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect.

“If every person could just take one minute out of your day and do something kind for someone else it would make a really difference” said, the president of the kindness effect.

Kindness effect is a non-profit dedicated to supporting small farms and local agriculture.