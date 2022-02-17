The Podium: What do doubles luge and ballroom dancing have in common?

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 17, 2022

Chris Mazdzer - Credit: USA Today

Doubles luge can look easy on television, but in reality it’s like two people dancing on a knife’s edge — and no dance is identical.

On Day 12’s episode of The Podium, 2018 silver medal winner Chris Mazdzer goes in-depth about the art of doubles luge. Both riders have to know the track and the curves, with different duties for the top and bottom positions. It’s the ultimate team sport — each subtle movement can lead to success or disaster.

Mazdzer also compares his ballroom dancing experience on “Dancing with The Stars” in 2018 with doubles luge. Both dancing and luge involve coaching, heightened awareness of one’s body and partners who click.

