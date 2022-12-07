US Circuit Judge rules to postpone part of Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore.– A federal judge ruled in favor of postponing parts of the controversial measure 114 Tuesday.

The state Attorney General asked for a two month postponement for parts of the measure that require a permit to purchase a firearm.

A US District Judge decided that part of the measure will go into affect January 8th.

Law enforcement agencies will have until January 8th to put a firearm permitting system in place.

Chief Chris Skinner, president of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police said, “we’re asking for more time and we’ll continue to ask for more time.”

Chief Skinner said departments across the state aren’t ready for the volume of applications they expect to get.

“When people show up on the 8th to start the process for the permit to purchase, we’re not going to have applications, we’re not going to have systems in place to be able to go through the process,” he said.

Rabbi Michael Cahana is one of the proponents of measure 1-14.

He said they agree with the Attorney General’s decision to postpone part of the measure.

“We certainly understand that there is a need to make sure that the permitting process is fully in place,” Cahana said.

The DOJ said other parts of the measure should take effect as scheduled Thursday “including the process for applying for permits, the restrictions on large capacity magazines, and the requirement that background checks must be completed – and not just requested – before firearms can be transferred.”

Cahana said he wants the measure to be implemented as quickly as possible.

“Every day that it’s delayed means greater danger of more gun violence in our state,” he said

Measure 114 has drawn criticism not only for the permitting requirements, but also for its ban on large-capacity magazines.

Some sheriffs even said they would not enforce the law.

Cahana said, “it’s important that all law enforcement officers enforce the law… and Measure 114 is the law in Oregon.”

Chief Skinner reaffirmed the Association Chiefs of Police will uphold Measure 114.

He said, “our commitment is to still continue to do this work to try and finalize what the process is going to look like with our partners at the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and Oregon State Police.”

Tuesday afternoon, a judge in Harney County granted a temporary restraining order for all provisions of Measure 114.

OSP said in a statement it is seeking legal counsel to see how the decision will affect the implementation of the law.