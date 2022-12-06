Senate seat at stake in Georgia runoff election

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – The final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms is underway in Georgia.

Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are campaigning across the state in search of votes before polls close Tuesday evening.

After record-breaking early voting, Democrats are feeling optimistic, but analysts remind us that Republicans tend to vote on Election Day and with polls crowded Tuesday, this race could go either way.

But while rain didn’t stop early morning voters in Atlanta, another factor may dampen Republican turnout.

Patricia Murphy with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said, “What we’re hearing from some Republican voters is because Senate control isn’t on the line, that’s dampening some of that enthusiasm.”

Democrats retained control of the Senate by the narrowest possible margin and are looking to expand their majority with a Warnock win.

Warnock edged past Walker in last month’s general election but didn’t get to 50% of the vote.

The Democrat built up an advantage in the runoff’s record-breaking early vote count, but Republicans tend to show their strength on Election Day and many are motivated by a chance to slow President Biden’s agenda in the Senate.

Warnock far outspent Walker in this runoff, slamming the Republican over numerous scandals while Walker’s casting the Democrat as a rubber stamp for President Biden’s policies.

The final contentious and consequential race of the 2022 midterms is now coming to a close.

This has been one of the most expensive senate races of all time with more than $400 million in combined campaign spending.

In this runoff, Warnock and Democrats have outspent the Republican side by a more than 2-to-1 margin.