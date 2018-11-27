Utah teacher charged with murder

LEHI, Utah (KSL) – As students arrived for classes at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah Monday morning, administrators at the Alpine School District received some alarming news: one of their teachers was arrested on suspicion of murder.
“It’s been a trying time, something that we’re not used to dealing with,” assistant to the superintendent, Kimberly Bird said.
Bird says a team of counselors were on hand all day at the school Monday, for both students and teachers who know teacher Chelsea Cook.
Police say Cook went to her ex-husband’s Midvale apartment Sunday to deliver some cough medicine for one of their twin 3-year-old children.
According to arresting documents, Cook was at some point asked to leave. She then locked herself in a bathroom and called 911. Sometime afterward, she walked out of the bathroom and shot her ex’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Lisa Williams multiple times. Williams later died at a hospital.
Police say the two children were present the whole time and witnessed the shooting.
