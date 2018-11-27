Legal weed becomes buzzkill for drug dogs

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – Legal weed is ruining the careers of drug dogs in Colorado, where pot-sniffing skills are basically irrelevant.
Officials predict about 20 percent of police dogs could be forced into early retirement because they were trained to detect marijuana.
Now, officers are training new dogs to sniff out other types of drugs like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy.
Right now, Colorado’s Supreme Court is reviewing a decision that says cops using pot-sniffing dogs need a stronger reason to search a car.
The bright side: The Colorado Police K9 Association says it will help adopt dogs and send them to states where marijuana is still illegal.
