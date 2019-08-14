Vehicle crashes down 100-ft. embankment, killing passenger

O’BRIEN, Ore. – First responders repelled about 100 feet to save a passenger in a fatal vehicle accident. The crash happened Tuesday, shortly after noon. Illinois Valley Fire District says for unknown reasons a two door sedan went over an embankment on Lone Mountain Road.
The male driver was able to get out, but two other people were still inside. Firefighters repelled down the embankment to help the woman get out and back up to the roadway, but say a male passenger’s injuries were fatal.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The road reopened by the evening.