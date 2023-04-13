Vendor application deadline for spring ‘Talent Craft Crawl’

TALENT, Ore. – Thursday, April 13 is the last day to apply as a vendor at the spring 2023 Talent, Oregon Craft Crawl.

Crafters, artists, artisans, makers, designers, and food vendors who make and/or design their own products are invited to participate in the free, walkable event in downtown Talent on May 13, 2023.

If you’re a vendor and miss the deadline, there’s another Talent Craft Crawl scheduled for Saturday, December 16.

For more information, visit https://www.talentbusinessalliance.org/craftcrawl.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.