Victim ID’ed in fatal Highway 199 crash

Josephine County, Ore. — An update to a story NBC5 News first brought you Wednesday. Just after noon Wednesday, troopers from the Grants Pass Area Command responded to a fatal crash on Highway 199, also known as Redwood Highway, near MP 24 in Josephine County.
OSP’s preliminary investigation determined 46-year-old Benjamin Saxby from Venice, Florida was driving a 2003 Kia Sedona southbound on Highway 199 – when for an unknown reason veered off the highway and down a steep embankment. The minivan came stopped approximately 100 feet west of the roadway.
OSP said Saxby was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. It also said Saxby suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on-scene by medical personnel. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
OSP was assisted by Illinois Valley Fire District and ODOT.