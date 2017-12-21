Home
Victim ID’ed in fatal Highway 199 crash

Victim ID’ed in fatal Highway 199 crash

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , , ,

Photo: OSP

Josephine County, Ore. — An update to a story NBC5 News first brought you Wednesday. Just after noon Wednesday, troopers from the Grants Pass Area Command responded to a fatal crash on Highway 199, also known as Redwood Highway, near MP 24 in Josephine County.

OSP’s preliminary investigation determined 46-year-old Benjamin Saxby from Venice, Florida was driving a 2003 Kia Sedona southbound on Highway 199 – when for an unknown reason veered off the highway and down a steep embankment. The minivan came stopped approximately 100 feet west of the roadway.

OSP said Saxby was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. It also said Saxby suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on-scene by medical personnel. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

OSP was assisted by Illinois Valley Fire District and ODOT.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter, Weather Forecaster, Anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics