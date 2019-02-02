Tire chains? Here’s how to put them on

“Do em before you need ’em, obviously,” said Brett Anderson of Les Schwab Tires in Medford. “When you are in a snow zone, you do have to carry chains with you. They might not make you install them, but even if you have all wheel drive, studded tires, that sort of stuff, it’s a state law that you must carry chains.”
You start by taking the yellow end of the chain and slide in through the car from right to left.
Keep the ends out facing toward you.
Hook the last link to the red end, then center the chain on the tire.
Pull the front of the chain around and hook the chain into the groove.
Then, take the self tightening part of the chain and put it through the loops and hook it into one of the links.
Once you’ve installed your chains, be sure to drive a few feet and then check to make sure they’re secure.
You also want to make sure you don’t drive over 25 miles per hour with chains on.
Here’s a bit of a tip if you don’t want to spend a ton of cash: If you buy your chains at Les Schwab and don’t use them during the winter, you can return them to any location after April first and get a full refund.