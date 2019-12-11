Volunteer for Wreaths Across America this Saturday

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A nationwide tribute organization that honors our country’s veterans is returning to the Rogue Valley and looking for volunteers.
Every year in all 50 states, Wreaths Across America lays wreaths on headstones at national cemeteries, more than one million volunteers taker part.
It started at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992 and has grown into a major organization. The event is put on by members of the Civil Air Patrol, Old Guard Riders, representatives from different military branches as well as veterans and their families.
If you would like to join, the wreath-laying takes place Saturday, December 14 starting at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at 11, all at the Eagle Point National Cemetery on Riley Road.
