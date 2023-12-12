Volunteers from Community Peace Meals rally to reopen Pioneer Hall

ASHLAND, Ore.- Volunteers from Community Peace Meal held what it called a ‘Stand and Eat Together’ rally in the Ashland Plaza December 11th.

They told NBC5 they have been using Pioneer Hall to feed food-insecure people for the past eight years. But this year, Pioneer Hall is closed to them.

“Our community group has volunteered to donate time and money to make the space open, to mitigate any challenges to that,” Jason Houk of Community Peace Meals told NBC5.

Community Peace Meals says they not only feed the homeless, but elderly and disabled citizens as well. They claim many of these people are going hungry because they cannot eat outside in Lithia Park because it’s simply too cold.

In November, the City of Ashland told NBC5 reopening the old building would require too much of the City’s time and is unnecessary with the opening of the Ashland Street Shelter.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.