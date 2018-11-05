Volunteers, local clinic continue feral cat neutering efforts

TALENT, Ore. — SNYP feral cat clinic held a spay and neuter clinic at Best Friends Animal Hospital in Talent on Sunday.
123 stray cats were spayed and neutered making it the largest cat clinic they’ve ever done.
Organizers say it’s important to spay and neuter stray cats in order to reduce the homeless cat population in the Rogue Valley.
“It gets very expensive, very labor intensive, and also impossible to get every single of them,” said Sally Mackler, Executive Director of SNYP. “Every single one you fix makes a huge difference,” she added.
Over 40 volunteers including six veterinarians helped out in the 5-hour long event.
For more information on SNYP and their services for trapping, neutering and returning feral cats, please click here.
