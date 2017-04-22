Wait list growing for affordable housing complex

Medford, Ore. — There’s a new affordable housing complex in downtown Medford, and Friday the public got a look inside.
The Concord apartments on Grape Street, feature 1 and 2 bedroom units with rent around $500 for low income people and families. Housing Authority officials say new housing is always exciting, but this project is pretty special.
“We’re also excited about this because it’s the first time in many decades that we’ve seen new construction, multi-family residential units in the downtown core of Medford.
The 50-unit complex filled up in a matter of weeks, with a waiting list that is currently a year and half and growing. For more information click HERE.
