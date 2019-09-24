Wanted man arrested after Jackson County pursuit

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A wanted man is now behind bars following an overnight pursuit.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just after midnight on September 24, a deputy tried to pull over a black Ford F-350 for traffic violations in White City.
Instead of pulling over, the driver headed south on Highway 62 and other backroads before crashing into an orchard near the intersection of McLoughlin Drive and East Vilas Road.
Deputies said the driver was able to continue the pursuit for another 3.5 miles, but he was stopped on Table Road Road near Orr Drive after police used spike strips to flatten three of the pickup truck’s tires.
JCSO identified the driver as 31-year-old Andrew James Caucutt of Medford. There was nobody else in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit.
Caucutt was arrested for attempting to elude police, reckless driving and criminal mischief. He also had a federal warrant out for his arrest for violating his parole.