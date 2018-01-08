Washington deputy killed in the line of duty

FREDERICKSON, Wash. – A Pierce County, Washington deputy lost his life in the line of duty.
Deputy Daniel A. McCartney responded to a home invasion in the Fredrickson, Washington area shortly after 11:30 p.m. on January 7. He arrived at the scene and chased an unidentified suspect on foot. Shots were fired and Deputy McCartney was struck. The suspect was able to flee the scene.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said they set up a large containment around the area while deputies actively searched for the suspect. Deputy McCartney was taken to a Tacoma hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
On the morning of January 8, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Deputy McCartney passed away from his injuries.
“Deputy Daniel McCartney was 34 years old, married, a father of three young boys, and a resident of the Yelm area. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and has served as a deputy with our department since 2014,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “Please continue to keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers.”
Police continue to search for a suspect, described as a white or mixed-race male. He may be tall and thin, with curly dark hair in a ponytail. Deputies said he has a large pointy nose and pock-marks on the right side of his face. He could be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 855-798-8477.