Suspect accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police are concerned a man arrested for sex abuse may have more victims who have not yet come forward.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into 36-year-old Michael James Rardin started after a report was made allegedly he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl in September 2017. Detectives then got another report that Rardin tried to abuse another girl in 2014.
During the initial investigation, Rardin was able to evade arrest. A warrant was issued on November 22, 2017. Rardin was eventually arrested at the Jackson County Courthouse on January 5.
JCSO said Rardin is a transient and is known to have stayed at several different homes in Jackson County. He’s also known to have visited California and Iowa recently.
Based on current information about Rardin, police are concerned he may have additional victims.
Anyone with further details about this case is asked to call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6168.