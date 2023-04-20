Washington State’s governor expected to sign semi-automatic rifle ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill that would ban certain semi-automatic firearms in Washington State could soon become law.

On Wednesday, Washington State lawmakers passed a bill that bans the sale, import, and manufacture of guns defined as “assault weapons.”

The legislation would apply to all future sales. Gun owners who already own one would not be impacted by the law, leading to a rush at the register.

Those against the bill say it’s sweeping and more focus needs to be put on mental health.

But it’s something supporters, like the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, have been fighting for in Olympia for years.

Backers of the bill say this will save lives, citing a federal study that shows if the federal assault weapons ban stayed in effect it would have prevented mass shootings.

The bill now heads to Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s desk for his signature.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.