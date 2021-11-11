WATCH: Biden delivers remarks to commemorate Veterans Day

November 11, 2021

Watch as President Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivers remarks to commemorate Veterans Day.

