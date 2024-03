WEED, Ore. – One person was arrested in Weed after a traffic stop led to a marijuana seizure.

According to the Weed Police Department, during a traffic stop on Saturday a probable cause search was conducted.

Police say 150 pounds of processed marijuana were seized, along with $4,000 in cash.

The driver was arrested and booked into the county jail.

Police have not shared their name.

