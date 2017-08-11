Wet weather working against local firefighters

Central Point, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry said even though rain is cooling some of the fires, the lightning that comes with it has sparked new fires, and the wet weather is creating new hazards for firefighters.
Storms can make the terrain slippery and dangerous. It can also make trees weak, creating a fall hazard.
“We really encourage something that we simply call ‘Watch Out’ situations – watch out for yourselves, watch out for each other, know your surroundings, know the typography of the terrain and pay attention to the landscape,” said Melissa Cano, ODF.
ODF is reminding everyone – the region remains under the extreme level for fire danger. You’re asked to use caution as everyday activities can start a major fire.