Whale washes ashore in state park along Northern Oregon Coast

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. – A dead whale washed ashore in Tillamook County.

The whale was spotted Sunday afternoon floating out in the ocean.

It washed ashore Monday morning about a mile north of the North Nehalem Jetty in Nehalem Bay State Park.

Joe Pecore as well as Greg and Cheryl Gosser live along Manhattan Beach and had a clear view of a whale making its way into the surf.

“It was about 3 o’clock, I saw this huge thing out on the ocean, I thought it moved,” said Cheryl Gosser.

Greg Gosser said as soon as he saw it, he thought it was a whale, “it was definitely bloated that’s why it was floating so high on the water.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed on Sunday it’s monitoring the situation. NOAA has asked beach goers to stay away from the carcass so it can be examined.

