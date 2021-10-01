White House plans multinational meeting to address rise of ransomware

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The White House is planning a meeting involving 30 countries later this month to battle ransomware.
President Joe Biden says the cybersecurity effort will focus on international collaboration to curb threats.
It comes after a series of ransomware attacks on U.S. infrastructure firms in recent months.
One of the largest attacks shut down a major oil pipeline for days in May.
Biden asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on cybercriminals in his country in June but officials do not believe he has done so.
The Treasury Department battled the problem last month by imposing sanctions on a cryptocurrency exchange thought to conduct business with ransomware hackers.
Cryptocurrency will also be a topic of the upcoming virtual meeting.