White House wants to send checks to Americans during coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. – News out of the White House coronavirus task force Tuesday: checks coming soon to American workers and small business owners.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a White House briefing, “We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately and what we’ve heard from hard-working Americans, many companies have already shut down. Whether it’s bars or restaurants, Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now and I mean now in the next two weeks.”
Mnuchin added, “I think it’s clear. We don’t need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks.”
The treasury secretary said the White House is working with Congress to pass measures to protect the economy.
The president also announced an expansion of Medicare tele-health services at no additional cost which will allow people, particularly senior citizens, to see a doctor via facetime and Skype.