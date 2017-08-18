Wildfire snarls traffic on I-5

Rogue River, Ore. – A wildfire burning near Interstate 5 caused a traffic backup that stretched for over ten miles Thursday afternoon.
Traffic began to slow around 3:00 p.m. after the fire started near milepost 53 between Rogue River and Grants Pass.
Emergency crews responded and closed the northbound slow lane. Traffic began to back up, with some vehicles at a stand-still by 4:30 p.m.
By 5:00 p.m., all lanes were re-opened, with a closure of the northbound shoulder due to fire crews and apparatus parked there.
The Oregon Department of Transportation warned of continued delays and long backups as the northbound lanes clear out.
Check TripCheck for the latest updates.