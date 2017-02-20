Wind storm downs trees throughout Josephine County

Grants Pass, Ore.- Rural Metro Fire crews responded to several incidents of downed trees, power poles and power lines across Josephine County Monday as a result of a fast moving wind storm.
Fire crews from all stations were mobilized to evaluate several life threatening hazards and assist with traffic control. Roads were blocked and traffic was affected in the following areas:
2700 block of Lower River Rd
3100 block of Lower River Rd
6000 block of Lower River Rd
Lower River Rd at Beechwood Ln
1600 block Azalea Dr
200 block Riverbanks Rd
Griffin Rd at the park entrance
200 blk Johnson Dr
Rural Metro Fire leaders say the effects of the wind storm serve are a reminder to renters and homeowners to assess trees near your home and address any problems before the weather becomes an issue.