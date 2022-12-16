Winter clothes drive for local students continues

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Community Health Foundation is giving back to local students.

It’s collecting new and handmade mittens, gloves, and hats for K-5 students in the Phoenix-Talent and Ashland school districts.

The foundation had a similar drive in 2020 after the Almeda fire.

More than 1,000 items were donated, but this year, the foundation wants to double that number.

There are drop-off locations at the Shop N Kart and the Rogue Valley Roasting Company in Ashland, the Sweet Beet Station in Talent, and Clyde’s Corner in Phoenix.

“It’s the coldest time of the year. And we want kids to have warmth when they go to and from school, when they are playing during recess,” Ashland Community Health Foundation Associate Director Stephanie Roland said.

The drive is happening through the end of December.

The clothes will be given to students in the first week of January when they return from holiday break.