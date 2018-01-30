WOLF CREEK, Ore. – The historic Wolf Creek Inn will reopen under new management on April 1, 2018.
The historic Wolf Creek Inn near Grants Pass was built around 1883. Oregon Parks and Recreation (ORPD) acquired the 11,000 square-foot building and the surrounding property in 1975. The inn is currently being run as a museum and overnight hotel.
This past October, officials announced they were seeking proposals to operate the inn.
The inn has been operated in different ways throughout its history, functioning as a restaurant, hotel, or both together. Moving forward, ORPD said they’re “open to any combination of food, lodging, and event concession options, operators, and seasons.
The two-story building has been upgraded with modern amenities, while still keeping its 19th-century charm. The landscape surrounding the inn features “an inviting outdoor landscape that included a historic orchard and spacious entertainment area.” There’s even a charging station for electric vehicles.
On January 30, 2018, the Oregon Park and Recreation Department announced they awarded a management contract to The Public, LLC.
The Public, LLC is owned by Andrew Shroyer, who previously operated Garden Creek Ranch in Hells Canyon, Idaho. “We’re excited to honor the historical significance of the inn and join the great community of Wolf Creek,” Shroyer said.
Starting April 1, the new managers will begin offering full-service dining and overnight lodging.
For more information or to reserve a room, visit http://www.wolfcreekinn.com