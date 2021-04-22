Wolf population continues to increase in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon is seeing almost 10% more wolves in comparison to the previous year, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The latest Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management Report says it counted 173 wolves in the state this past winter but state biologists believe the count is actually higher.
The annual count is based on observations, tracks, and pictures.
ODFW said statewide, wolves preyed on livestock nearly twice as much as the year before. The majority of those depredations were attributed to the Rogue Pack, which roams between Jackson and Klamath Counties.
The full report from ODFW can be found HERE.