GOP introduces alternative infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Republicans have introduced their alternative to President Biden’s sprawling $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
The GOP proposal totals $568 billion, which they argue is a robust program, and though it’s only about a quarter the size of Biden’s it calls for nearly twice as much spending on roads and bridges.
Republicans argue they focus on true infrastructure needs such as broadband, public transit, drinking and wastewater, rail, ports and airports, and those roads and bridges.
They criticize Mr. Biden’s “American Jobs Plan” for including spending on programs such as child and eldercare.
Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) “And while President Biden would like to do all kinds of things that have nothing to do with infrastructure, my view is we can have that discussion at some point in time. But what we ought to focus on is that which we seem to have agreement on, which is a significant investment in infrastructure.”
Republicans say their plan can be funded without raising any personal or corporate tax rates and would partly use money unspent from previous COVID-19 rescue bills.