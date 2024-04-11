Woman accused of arson deemed unfit for trial in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore.– A woman accused of starting a fire at a West Medford home last week has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

Candice Hastings was in court Tuesday for her hearing.

She is now scheduled to be transported to the state hospital for mental health treatment.

The fire on April 2 started on the porch of the home on Narregan Street.

Deputy District Attorney Sara Shaw, “she was found unable to aid and assist at trial. With those unable findings, she was sent up to the Oregon State Hospital for restoration so that she can eventually be found able to aid and assist. That’s the goal, and then the case can resume.”

Since Hastings was charged with a Measure 11 crime, she could spend up to a year at the state hospital.

Hastings currently has a placeholder pre-trial conference set for late July.

