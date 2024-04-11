Roseburg SD reacts after student was attacked on school bus

ROSEBURG, Ore.– A middle school student from Roseburg was recently attacked on a school bus by a fellow student.

According to reports, the incident happened last month between two students at Fremont Middle School.

On the bus ride home from school, one student attacked the other.

Superintendent Jared Cordon released a statement:

“Roseburg School District does not condone or tolerate violence. We contract for transportation services through First Student, and our expectation is that our students have the ability to travel to and from school safely. While we cannot speak to specific incidents due to privacy laws, any incident of violence on a school bus would involve conversations with our transportation provider, school staff, the students involved and their families to prevent this type of unacceptable behavior in the future.”

