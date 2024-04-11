Roseburg SD reacts after student was attacked on school bus

Posted by Derek Strom April 11, 2024

ROSEBURG, Ore.– A middle school student from Roseburg was recently attacked on a school bus by a fellow student.

According to reports, the incident happened last month between two students at Fremont Middle School.

On the bus ride home from school, one student attacked the other.

Superintendent Jared Cordon released a statement:

“Roseburg School District does not condone or tolerate violence. We contract for transportation services through First Student, and our expectation is that our students have the ability to travel to and from school safely. While we cannot speak to specific incidents due to privacy laws, any incident of violence on a school bus would involve conversations with our transportation provider, school staff, the students involved and their families to prevent this type of unacceptable behavior in the future.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Reporter
Skip to content