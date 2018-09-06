Home
Woman accused of fatal shooting now charged with murder

MEDFORD. Ore. – Additional evidence led to a murder charge against a local author and former journalist who was scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, who goes also by Tucker Reed, is accused of shooting and killing her uncle Shane Patrick-Moore.

It happened at a family property in the Applegate back in July of 2016.

Moore-Reed was charged with two counts of manslaughter, but last week the grand jury added a murder charge.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said new evidence led to the change.

In the days after the shooting, Moore-Reed’s mother told NBC5 News that her brother had threatened to kill her and was physically assaulting her when he was shot.

