Kavanaugh hearing: Democrats release confidential documents

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee forced the release of documents previously classified as “committee confidential” Thursday, showing contradictions to answers Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gave in his confirmation testimony.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker vowed to release the documents, even though doing so was a violation of Senate rules that could result in expulsion.
“I openly invite and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now,” Booker said.
Another document provided to NBC News, an email from 2003 originally deemed confidential but cleared early Thursday morning, shows Kavanaugh seemed to question whether the 1973 Roe v Wade decision is settled law and whether it could be overruled.
During questioning earlier in this confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the decision is “settled law” and “has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years.”
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Q6aPQx