Woman facing charges after multi-vehicle crash in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly crashing into several vehicles in White City.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:18 a.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Melissa Ann Krevitskie of Pennsylvania crashed her vehicle into three separate vehicles on northbound Crater

Lake Highway between Vilas Road and the White City portion of the Rogue Valley Expressway entrance.

Investigators said Krevitskie fled the scene on foot after the final crash, but she was later caught by a deputy responding to the call.

According to JCSO, Krevitskie and two victims received minor injuries.

She was charged with felony hit and run, two counts of third-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and two counts of hit-and-run property damage.

JCSO said Krevitskie was cited and released to the care of medical staff due to injuries sustained and her apparent mental health crisis.