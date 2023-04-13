Woman found safe after getting lost, stuck in snow in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A woman was found safe after her vehicle got stuck in the snow and she was forced to spend the night on a rural Coos County road.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of April 13, dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she got lost on a remote road while traveling to Bandon from Interstate 5. She said her vehicle eventually got stuck in heavy snow and she had to spend the night along with her two dogs.

Eventually, the dispatchers determined the woman was located on Weaver Creek Road near milepost 10.

At about 9:30 a.m., a deputy found the woman and her dogs. Although cold, tired, and shaken up, the woman and her dogs were unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was able to pull the woman’s vehicle out of the snow bank and escort her back to Highway 42 where she was given directions to Bandon.

The sheriff’s office took the opportunity to remind travelers to pre-plan their trips and use http://www.tripcheck.com to keep track of road conditions.

