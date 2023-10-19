World’s Largest Earthquake Drill and Citizen Alert Test

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Great Shakeout and Jackson County’s Citizen Alert test are both happening October 19th.

Oregon and California are one of the most earthquake prone areas of the continental U.S. One of the faults on the Pacific coast puts the two states at risk for a 9.0+ earthquake which would cause minutes of strong shaking. Therefore, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management support the Great Shakeout’s drill.

The Great Shakeout is an annual, country-wide earthquake drill in which people all over are asked to Drop, Cover, and Hold On for one minute to practice earthquake safety. You can participate in the event whether at work, in school, or at home.

Over 590 thousand people in Oregon and over 10 million people in California have signed up to participate.

The Great Shakeout starts at 10:19 am. If you want to join the count or find out more information on the Great Shakeout, go to

Jackson County is also testing its Citizen Alert test the same day. Those who are registered will receive a call, text, or email with vital information on different emergency situations sometime between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

If you want to register for Citizen Alert or get more information, you can go to jacksoncountyor.gov

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.