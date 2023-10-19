EPSD proposing $58M bond to replace old buildings, update security systems

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– The Eagle Point School District is putting a bond on the November ballot worth nearly $60 million.

The district said the funding would help upgrade security systems at its schools and replace old and outdated buildings.

The Eagle Point School Board said they’ve identified over $140 million in needs for the district.

Its board chair said the proposed bond would cover what they need most.

The bond would cost taxpayers around $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed value, which would be a little less than $400 per year for a home valued at $300,000.

With the passage of the bond, the district would be able to build new classrooms and install new safety and security technology.

The Eagle Point School Board Chair said some of its buildings are nearly 100 years old and need to be replaced.

Board Chair Matt Stone said, “this is purely for the construction of additional facilities or for the improvement and the implementation of new safety and security protocols, really just to look out for our kids.”

If the bond is passed, the district will be able to replace the Grades 1-5 building at the Shady Cove School, which was built in 1928.

Part of the bond will also go towards expanding the P.E. and wrestling programs at the district’s two middle schools.

The bond would also secure a state matching grant for the district worth over $4 million.

The special election will happen on November 7th.

