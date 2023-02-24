Wrestling state championships delayed because of Portland weather

PORTLAND, Ore. – The weather in Portland is also impacting schools here in Southern Oregon.

The OSAA announced late Wednesday night that the High School State Wrestling Championships would be unable to begin Thursday as planned.

Due to inclement weather, Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland is closed Thursday.

The OSAA put out a revised schedule Thursday with 1A through 4A boys and girls competing all day Friday instead of Thursday, and 5A and 6A competing over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

Several Rogue Valley high schools had already traveled to Portland for the state championship event.

“It’s not the type of thing that you can pick up and say now we’re going to move it to this venue tomorrow,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said. “It just doesn’t work that way with this type of event and all the pieces and coordination. There’s a lot of moving parts to it. Like I said, we believe we have a plan that will work.”

Weber said he was worried about the weather continuing to be a factor.

He didn’t say if there was a backup plan in place if the tournament doesn’t start Friday.