Youth Force provides paid internships to Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Youth Rising will launch its summer internship program this June.

The organization’s Youth Force is a workforce development program.

It seeks to empower youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2019.

The program enables individuals to learn work skills, social interaction skills and introduce them to the workforce this summer.

“Our goal is to provide sustainable community-based services primarily in rural communities who experience gaps in services.”, said Youth Rising.

The program starts June 1st for students ages 15 to 21 in Coos, Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties.

To become a collaborating business, school or participant, visit youthrising.org/youthforce.

