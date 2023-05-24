Residents concerned about proposed RV park on Curry County coast

rizona

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Some residents in Curry County are speaking out against a proposed RV park near ABeach.

It would be called ‘Arizona Ranch RV Park’ and be located off Highway 101 near ‘Prehistoric Gardens.’

According to a Curry County Board of Commissioners staff report, the park would have 31 RV spaces, including a store, laundry facility and 10,000 gallon septic tank.

Currently, the almost 6-acre area is zoned for commercial use and houses a vacant 11-unit motel with a few RV spots.

The ‘Oregon Coast Alliance,’ a land-use watchdog organization. has come out against the plan, citing various concerns.

“This is an area that is directly right in front of the sea, it’s right there,” executive director Cameron La Follette said. “So septic problems are going to very likely going to cause contamination on the beach and the ocean, possibly to the RV park that is adjacent to it.”

The organization said the county should consider classifying the area as a wetland with how wet the soil is.

That’s something the county is concerned about.

Multiple residents came out against the project during last week’s hearing.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal potentially as soon as this week.

