Yreka City Council approves new housing plan

YREKA, Calif.– Yreka City Council passed a bill that aims to address the housing crisis in the area.

The plan includes making higher density developments easier to build, as well as prioritizing more affordable housing.

During public comment at Wednesday’s meeting, many residents said the lack of housing makes it difficult for the people who want to move there.

Dr. Sarah Collard, agency director for Siskiyou County Behavioral Health said, “we are really struggling to attract people to the county and there are several people recently that we have offered positions to and they have come and not been able to attain housing.”

Other residents opposed the bill saying, more affordable housing would limit the income for landlords in the area.

The plan was ultimately approved by a 4 to 1 vote.