OHA says COVID-19 and RSV cases declining statewide

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Oregon Health Authority said cases of COVID-19 and RSV are declining across the state.

The OHA held a press conference Thursday and it believes case numbers are trending in a positive direction.

Along with COVID-19 and RSV, the OHA said flu cases have declined for the seventh week in a row.

It said it may be able to end the mask mandate in medical buildings soon.

OHA’s Dean Sidelinger said, “overall respiratory virus hospitalizations in Oregon have decreased significantly and influenza and RSV spread in our community continues to decrease which means even fewer hospitalizations are expected in the coming weeks.”

The OHA said many hospitals are at or near capacity, but it expects the number of hospitalizations to continue to go down.

It still recommends getting both a COVID-19 booster and flu shot.