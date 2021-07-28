ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill died Wednesday at the age of 72.
The band shared the following statement on social media:
We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”
You will be missed greatly, amigo.
Frank & Billy
Hill’s death comes just days after he took a leave of absence due to a hip issue.
ZZ Top is slated to hold a sold-out concert at the Britt Festival in mid-August. It’s unclear how Hill’s death will impact the band’s schedule.