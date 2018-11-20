Ashland firefighters spread holiday cheer

The Thanksgiving dinner has been a tradition for the crew for the last 10 years.
“It’s Thanksgiving, it’s the idea about giving back to the community,” Battalion Chief Steve Boyersmith, said.
The dinner offers a chance for the firefighters to give back to the community while also getting to know their community. On the flip side, it offers the community a chance to get to know their firefighters.
“It’s always so much fun to talk to the firemen when they’re not coming to rescue us or something like that and so gracious,” Mary Bertrand, Ashland Senior Center, said. “They might be very good firemen but they’re also great hosts.”
They served more than 100 seniors, guests, and firefighters. The meal consisted of nine turkeys, three hams, 50 pounds of mash potatoes, green beans and pie.
The Ashland Middle School food service group helped cook the turkeys as well as Ashland Fire & Rescue administration, family and friends.
“In this day and age when it’s easy to lose hope about people and the way they treat each other, for them to be so selfless and so generous with their time and their work and their feast that they brought us, it’s wonderful,” Peggy Duvall, Ashland Senior Center, said.
